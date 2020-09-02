Kirk Cousins would rather not deal with coronavirus protocols: ‘If I die, I die’

Kirk Cousins plans on wearing a face mask.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback fully intends to follow all of the NFL’s safety protocols.

He definitely does not want anyone else to get sick because of him.

Nonetheless, the guy who brought us “You like that?!” years ago now likely will be associated with another catchphrase, which he said in regard to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“If I die, I die.”

Cousins appeared on an episode of the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast that went live Wednesday morning. He was asked by Brandt, “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

Cousins answered: “I’m not going to call anybody stupid, for the trouble it could get me in, but I’m about a .000001.”

Advertisement

The one-time Pro Bowler went on to explain that if it was only his health at risk, he’d much rather go about his business and take his chances with a virus that has infected more than 25 million people and killed more than 850,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. But for me personally, if you’re just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m going to go about my daily life,” Cousins said. “If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. Even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. So that’s really where I fall on it. So my opinion about wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”

Folks on social media have their takes on Cousins’ comments, with several people invoking a famous quote by the fictional Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.”

The rest of the league to Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/tN30ZdfSgw — Zach Koenig (@Zach_Koenig) September 2, 2020

Advertisement

Mike Zimmer is 64. Dom Capers is 70. Rick Dennison is 62. Does Kirk Cousins care about them? https://t.co/qTPVZloEFQ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 2, 2020

Kirk Cousins on the @KyleBrandt podcast says on Covid “If I die, I die”. The rest of today will be filled w media members telling Cousins how dumb/wrong/selfish he is. Or maybe, I don’t know, being regularly tackled by men that bench 425 pounds changes how you view survival. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 2, 2020

I listened to Kirk Cousins' "If I die, I die" comments and didn't interpret them the way most are. I believe Cousins was expressing his religious view that death isn't to be feared because life is eternal. I think he'd say the same about any illness and wasn't downplaying covid. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 2, 2020

Kirk Cousins talking to himself about himself pic.twitter.com/9viKZGYJ0e — DERTYWORK OG (@DertyWorkG_lew) September 2, 2020

Advertisement

So when it comes to a deadly global pandemic Kirk Cousins is willing to throw caution to the wind, but on 3rd and 9 you know damn well he’s looking for that checkdown four yards short of the sticks. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 2, 2020

Question for Kirk Cousins. Then why do you wear a helmet & pads? Asking for.... all of us. smh — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) September 2, 2020

Kirk Cousins thing is a non story. He's wearing a mask out of respect for others. The other stuff is just a weird flex from an awkward guy. — Gavin Dawson 🕉 (@gavindawson) September 2, 2020

Of course, Cousins is entitled to his opinion, especially if he’s taking every precaution for the benefit of those who might not be quite as cavalier about all of this.

Advertisement

But “if I die, I die,” might not be the soundbite the NFL wants from one of its starting quarterbacks eight days before starting the season amid a global pandemic.