Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Kirk Cousins would rather not deal with coronavirus protocols: ‘If I die, I die’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins stands on the sideline
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins stands on the sideline during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 11.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Sep. 2, 2020
8:34 AM
Share

Kirk Cousins plans on wearing a face mask.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback fully intends to follow all of the NFL’s safety protocols.

He definitely does not want anyone else to get sick because of him.

Nonetheless, the guy who brought us “You like that?!” years ago now likely will be associated with another catchphrase, which he said in regard to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“If I die, I die.”

Cousins appeared on an episode of the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast that went live Wednesday morning. He was asked by Brandt, “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

Chargers

‘Hard Knocks’ review: Chargers, Rams share raw feelings about police shooting Black men

COSTA MESA, CA - AUGUST 17: Head Coach Anthony Lynn, center, works with players of the Los Angeles Chargers football team.

Chargers

‘Hard Knocks’ review: Chargers, Rams share raw feelings about police shooting Black men

In the fourth episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” players on the Chargers and Rams express their emotions and frustrations about the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Cousins answered: “I’m not going to call anybody stupid, for the trouble it could get me in, but I’m about a .000001.”

Advertisement

The one-time Pro Bowler went on to explain that if it was only his health at risk, he’d much rather go about his business and take his chances with a virus that has infected more than 25 million people and killed more than 850,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. But for me personally, if you’re just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m going to go about my daily life,” Cousins said. “If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. Even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that. So that’s really where I fall on it. So my opinion about wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”

Folks on social media have their takes on Cousins’ comments, with several people invoking a famous quote by the fictional Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, Cousins is entitled to his opinion, especially if he’s taking every precaution for the benefit of those who might not be quite as cavalier about all of this.

Advertisement

But “if I die, I die,” might not be the soundbite the NFL wants from one of its starting quarterbacks eight days before starting the season amid a global pandemic.

Sports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement