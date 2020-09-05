Serena Williams rebounds from slow start to beat Sloane Stephens at U.S. Open

Serena Williams came back from a slow start to beat Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s third round.

Williams’ victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday allowed her to avoid what would have been her earliest exit at Flushing Meadows since she lost in the third round in her tournament debut all the way in 1998.

Williams was 16 then and had yet to win a Grand Slam title. She turns 39 in three weeks and is pursuing her 24th major championship in singles.

Williams will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the fourth round.

In other U.S. Open news, Kristina Mladenovic and her partner, Timea Babos, have been dropped from the women’s doubles competition after Mladenovic was issued a quarantine notice by public health officials of Nassau County, New York.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawal Saturday, saying it was “obligated to adhere to government guidance.”

Mladenovic was one of seven players placed under extra restrictions during the tournament after contact tracing determined she potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 by Benoit Paire, the only entrant to test positive.

Mladenovic had been allowed to continue to compete in singles. She won in the first round but lost in the second round after blowing a 6-1, 5-1 lead.