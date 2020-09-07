AFC North preview: Pittsburgh Steelers look to reclaim the division

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. (Keith Srakocic / Associated Press)

2019 | 8-8, 2nd in North

Last year in playoffs | 2017

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

The Steelers started 1-4, including an embarrassing 33-3 loss to New England in the opener, and the loss of Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2. They won seven of their next eight games, but ended the 8-8 season with a three-game losing streak.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Roethlisberger. Can a 38-year-old quarterback come back from elbow surgery and still sling it the same way? We’ll find out, as Roethlisberger gets in sync with new targets Eric Ebron and rookie Chase Claypool. Early word is, Big Ben has something left in the tank.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Defensive backs. After years of hand-wringing, it looks as if the Steelers have the secondary fixed. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a terrific addition last season, and now Steven Nelson is a bookend to Joe Haden at corner. The back end of the defense gives the front seven a little more time to get to the quarterback.