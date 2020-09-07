NFC East preview: Eagles look for more consistency after disappointing season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes in practice. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

2019 | 9-7, 1st in East

Last year in playoffs | 2019

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

With offseason acquisitions that included DeSean Jackson and Jordan Howard, the Eagles had high hopes of getting back to the Super Bowl. Instead, they sputtered along — lose two, win two, lose two, win two — although they did get some traction at the end of the season despite having to go deep into their depth chart. But they were one-and-done in the playoffs.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Carson Wentz. Wentz got hot at the end of last season — guiding the Eagles to four consecutive victories — and will be looking to carry that momentum into this fall. The Eagles added versatile Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts to the mix, so they have some interesting options when they get down near the goal line.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Miles Sanders. As a rookie, he led the team with 818 yards rushing and showed explosiveness, turning one carry into a 65-yard touchdown. He improved as the year went on.

