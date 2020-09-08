Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Anthony Davis, two Clippers selected to NBA All-Defensive team

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during Game 2.
(Kim Klement / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Sep. 8, 2020
5:23 PM
Lakers forward Anthony Davis joined Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokoumpo and Utah center Rudy Gobert on the NBA All-Defensive first team, the league announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons and Boston guard Marcus Smart were also selected to the first team.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Patrick Beverley were selected to the second team. Joining them were Heat forward Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe and Milwaukee center Brook Lopez.

Davis has been All-Defensive four times, including twice on the first team, which is the same for Antetokounmpo, who was voted the league’s defensive player of the year. Gobert has the longest streak at four consecutive seasons, all on the first team. Smart has two first-team selections while it was Simmons’ first honor.

Leonard has the most selections as an All-Defensive player with six, three on the first team, and it was the third time Beverley had been chosen. It was Bledsoe’s second selection while Lopez and Adebayo were first-time honorees.

A panel of media members voted for the teams based on play before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

