Soren Kragh Andersen wins Stage 14 of Tour de France

Soren Kragh Andersen broke clear in a fast-changing finish on the roads of Lyon to win Stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely after a 4 1/2-hour ride, and was given the same time as his nearest challengers to keep the yellow jersey he claimed Sunday.

After two sharp climbs and several attacks over the last 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), Andersen broke away with three kilometres (1.9 miles) left to finish 15 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

“I’m just amazed,” the Dane said of his career-best win. “It’s always hard to say I am good enough before I have done it.”

In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second and Simon Consonni was third.

Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.

Roglic, the former ski jumper, remained 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.

The yellow jersey battle is sure to reignite Sunday. A 174.5-kilometer (108-mile) trek from Lyon ends with a grueling ride up Grand Colombier in the Jura mountains suited to creating time gaps.

The Slovenia versus Colombia contest atop the general classification will play out over two Category 1 summits before approaching an even tougher final climb that stretches for more than 17 kilometers (10 miles).