Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Eastern Conference preview: How the Celtics and Heat match up

Heat guard Jimmy Butler celebrates after a dunk against the Bucks on Sept. 4, 2020.
Heat guard Jimmy Butler celebrates after a dunk against the Bucks on Sept. 4.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Sep. 15, 2020
6 AM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.

Here’s how the teams match up:

No. 3 BOSTON

(postseason offensive rating, 110.2; postseason defensive rating, 101.9)

Advertisement

No. 5 MIAMI

(postseason offensive rating, 112.9; postseason defensive rating, 105.4)

Season Series: Boston 2-1

Outlook: The Heat made quick work of the Milwaukee Bucks while it took Boston seven games to send the defending champion Toronto Raptors home. Miami is led by guard Jimmy Butler, the rare star who doesn’t need to score to put a huge imprint on the game. Alongside center Bam Adebayo and rejuvenated guard Goran Dragic, the Heat have a lot of firepower and balance. The Celtics have that same kind of balance. Wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the best young players in the league, and veteran guard Kemba Walker is a threat. Forward Gordon Hayward is expected to return at some point in the series from an ankle injury. Both teams are deep and the series has the potential to be great.

Advertisement

Prediction: Celtics in 7

SCHEDULE

Gm 1 Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Gm 2 Thursday, 4 p.m., TNT

Advertisement

Gm 3 Saturday, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Gm 4 TBD

Gm 5 TBD*

Gm 6 TBD*

Advertisement

Gm 7 TBD*

* if necessary

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Full-Court Text logo.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Sports
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement