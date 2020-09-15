Eastern Conference preview: How the Celtics and Heat match up
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.
Here’s how the teams match up:
No. 3 BOSTON
(postseason offensive rating, 110.2; postseason defensive rating, 101.9)
No. 5 MIAMI
(postseason offensive rating, 112.9; postseason defensive rating, 105.4)
Season Series: Boston 2-1
Outlook: The Heat made quick work of the Milwaukee Bucks while it took Boston seven games to send the defending champion Toronto Raptors home. Miami is led by guard Jimmy Butler, the rare star who doesn’t need to score to put a huge imprint on the game. Alongside center Bam Adebayo and rejuvenated guard Goran Dragic, the Heat have a lot of firepower and balance. The Celtics have that same kind of balance. Wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the best young players in the league, and veteran guard Kemba Walker is a threat. Forward Gordon Hayward is expected to return at some point in the series from an ankle injury. Both teams are deep and the series has the potential to be great.
Prediction: Celtics in 7
SCHEDULE
Gm 1 Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Gm 2 Thursday, 4 p.m., TNT
Gm 3 Saturday, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Gm 4 TBD
Gm 5 TBD*
Gm 6 TBD*
Gm 7 TBD*
* if necessary
Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.