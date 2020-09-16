Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Gov. Gavin Newsom says state guidelines aren’t preventing Pac-12 from playing football

California Governor Gavin Newsom says state guidelines do not prohibit the Pac-12 from playing college football.

By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
2:28 PM
A day after USC football players made their public plea for California state officials to loosen restrictions and let them play, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared there’s nothing in the state’s guidelines that’s stopping them.

“I want to make this crystal clear,” Newsom said. “Nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the Pac-12 to resume. Quite the contrary. That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts.”

What isn’t clear is how teams would practice or play games when state guidelines do limit gatherings of cohorts to 12 or fewer. UCLA, USC and other college programs have players and staff that total more than 100 people.

The governor said he spoke with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott earlier Wednesday and would work with the conference and the NCAA on addressing the guidelines.

But as the Big Ten announced its return on Wednesday morning, the Pac-12 remains stuck in place, waiting for approval from state government officials.

Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

