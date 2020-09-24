UCLA football players say they will be ready for the start of Season 3.0

A season that was slated to feature the earliest start in UCLA football history will instead involve the latest.

The Bruins originally were scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 against New Mexico State before the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold. The Pac-12 Conference later announced a revised schedule that called for UCLA to open the season against USC on Sept. 26, only for the resurgent virus to wipe out those plans.

Now the Bruins hope to start playing in early November, as part of an unspecified schedule, after conference presidents and chancellors voted Thursday to allow the football season to resume.

Will they be ready for Season 3.0? A handful of players recently told The Los Angeles Times they had been preparing as if an imminent season reboot was a given.

“There’s an old saying that if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,” graduate transfer Paul Grattan Jr. said, “so if I stay ready and I stay in football shape and they say, ‘Hey, you guys can play in four weeks’ because the rapid testing in California lets us play, then I’ll be good, I’ll be ready to go.’ ”

The Bruins will begin 20-hour-per-week workouts on Friday before transitioning to training camp in two weeks.

Here are five questions facing the Bruins as they prepare to start training camp:

