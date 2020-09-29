Lakers and Dodgers fan photos
The Lakers and Miami Heat have been interconnected over the years with Pat Riley, who has won NBA championships coaching both teams.
This might be the last Dodgers season for Justin Turner, whose unlikely rise from fringe player to Dodgers icon made him a fan favorite. He wants a championship.
Coach Erik Spoelstra has thrived through a turbulent season to bring the Heat to the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Miami players know why he deserves respect.
Hernández: People-pleasing Dave Roberts knows Dodgers fans need a World Series title to be happy
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is criticized on social media for his decisions, but he deals with the vitriol with a smile and an abundance of optimism.