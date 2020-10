The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla.

Here are the best photos from the game.

Lakers forward LeBron James battles Heat forward Jae Crowder for a loose ball during Game 4. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks a layup by Heat forward Jimmy Butler late in Game 4. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

Lakers forward Anthony Davis makes a pass after driving to the basket against Heat forward Andre Iguodala during Game 4. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

Lakers forward LeBron James questions a call during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

Advertisement

Referees try to separate players after Lakers forward LeBron James was fouled by Heat forward Jae Crowder. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::

Lakers forward LeBron James draws a foul from Heat forward Jae Crowder during Game 4 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

::