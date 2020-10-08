Five players who could decide the fate of UCLA’s football season

UCLA did not spend the longest offseason in its history perfecting a new cheer, the 4-8-clap.

It’s true that the Bruins have doubled down on disappointment following their 3-9 record in coach Chip Kelly’s debut season with a 4-8 record in 2019, but players have said that’s only deepened their resolve.

They had extra time for self-reflection after being forced to sit at home for months while most spring practices were canceled and the season was delayed not once but twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the team returned in late June for workouts that only recently seemed assured of resulting in any sort of payoff.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson said personal accountability was the only way to counteract the ceaseless monotony.

“It’s either you do it or you don’t,” Thompson-Robinson said in a recent interview. “You don’t have to do anything during this time, but the ones that want to are going to get the job done regardless of how they feel that day.”

Here are five players who could decide the fate of UCLA’s season as the Bruins prepare to open training camp Friday ahead of their season opener against Colorado on Nov. 7:

