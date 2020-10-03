UCLA football schedule: Bruins open season against Karl Dorrell and Colorado

UCLA will be greeted by a familiar face in its football opener as part of a most unusual season. Call it the Karl Dorrell Bowl.

The new Colorado coach will welcome the Bruins to Boulder when the teams kick off the 2020 season on Nov. 7 at Folsom Field. Dorrell coached at UCLA from 2003-07, compiling a 35-27 record that included a 10-2 season in 2005 but also plenty of indifference from Bruins fans over a slew of six- and seven-win seasons.

UCLA’s schedule that was released Saturday also included some oddities: The Bruins won’t face Stanford for the first time since 1945, when the game was called off because of World War II, or California for the first time since 1932.

The schedule makers didn’t do UCLA any favors by slotting the Bruins’ one Pac-12 divisional crossover game against Oregon, a favorite to win the conference. UCLA will face the Ducks on Nov. 20 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., after not originally having them on a schedule that has been revised twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCLA will play two of the Pac-12’s eight Friday games, including the Bruins’ home opener against Utah on Nov. 13. UCLA’s other two games at the Rose Bowl will be against Arizona on Nov. 28 and USC on Dec. 12. The Bruins’ remaining game will be at Arizona State on Nov. 28.

(Pac-12 Conference)

All six of the Bruins’ scheduled games will be nationally televised. UCLA will play a seventh game, either in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 18 at a conference team’s home stadium or as part of five other conference games to be determined on Dec. 19.

No fans will be allowed to attend games this season.