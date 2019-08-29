UCLA stumbles out of the gate in loss to Cincinnati

New season, similar UCLA.

The Bruins looked a lot like the version that stumbled its way to three wins last season in their 2019 opener Thursday, except with a worse running game.

Joshua Kelley did not play after being limited for most of training camp with a knee injury, and his absence was among the factors that contributed to the Bruins’ 24-14 loss to Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium.

UCLA could not get any sort of running game going without Kelley or Kazmeir Allen, who was also sidelined, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson committed four turnovers in a shaky showing. Thompson-Robinson had two passes intercepted and fumbled twice to end drives deep in Cincinnati territory.

The Bruins were also without safety Darnay Holmes and receiver Theo Howard, who were also presumably recovering from injuries.

UCLA running back Demetric Felton, subbing for Kelley, was nearly a one-man show at running back and it wasn’t much of a show.

UCLA running back Demetric Felton carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Bruins' loss to Cincinnati on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Felton gained 71 yards in 23 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt, but made the Bruins’ top offensive play with a 75-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Thompson-Robinson’s first two turnovers led to Cincinnati touchdowns. After the Bruins reached Cincinnati’s five-yard line on their opening possession, Thompson-Robinson rolled out to his left searching for a receiver in the end zone. But as he neared the sideline, the quarterback had the ball slip out of his hands for a fumble and the Bearcats recovered before scoring five plays later.

There was another blunder on UCLA’s first series of the third quarter. Thompson-Robinson threw into double coverage on third down and his pass was intercepted by a diving Perry Young at the Bruins’ 30-yard line. The Bearcats eventually scored on Michael Warren’s 12-yard run to take a 17-7 lead.

Thompson-Robinson showed poise on a drive later in the third quarter, waiting in the pocket before finding receiver Chase Cota for a seven-yard touchdown that shaved the Bruins’ deficit to 17-14.

But Cincinnati responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with Warren converting a short third-down pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder into a 21-yard touchdown, giving the Bearcats a 24-14 advantage.

With just over four minutes left, Thompson-Robinson fumbled at Cincinnati’s 18-yard line and the Beacats recovered.