Sports

No Lakers victory parade and celebration planned yet in L.A.

The Lakers players, coaches and staff gather for a photo with the NBA championship trophy on Sunday night in Orlando, Fla.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 12, 2020
9:17 AM
The Lakers captured the franchise’s 17th NBA championship on Sunday night with a Game 6 victory over the Miami Heat, but plans for the team to celebrate the title in Los Angeles have not materialized.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has led state and county health officials to ban large gatherings of people, has seen to that.

No victory parade is planned through the streets of L.A., and no public team celebration in downtown will be held anytime soon.

There had been rumors of a possible virtual parade and party, but the Lakers have not released any information on the likelihood of that taking place.

The Lakers, who dedicated the season to Kobe Bryant after his death in January, beat the Heat 106-93 behind another triple-double by LeBron James. He finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Lakers claim a title they last won in 2010 when Bryant and Pau Gasol starred on the team.

That led to people taking to the streets to celebrate last night, particularly around Staples Center. Police have reported making at least 76 arrests after they deemed more than 1,000 people had gathered unlawfully there.

SportsLakers
