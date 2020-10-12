Padres say Tommy Pham in ‘good condition’ after stabbing, surgery

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham was injured in an altercation Sunday night in San Diego and underwent surgery for a stab wound in his lower back, the team and player said Monday.

No organs were damaged, and Pham received stitches to close the wound that pierced all three layers of skin.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a statement released by the team. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

According to two people who spoke with Pham, the incident happened when Pham was leaving an establishment and came upon an argument occurring near his car. According to one of the people, an altercation eventually ensued after Pham asked the people involved in the argument, who he did not know, to get away from his car.

“We are aware of the incident last night involving Tommy Pham,” the Padres said in a statement. “He was treated at UC San Diego Health and is currently in good condition. He is expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4800 or, to provide a tip anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

