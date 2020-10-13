Tom Brady gives LeBron James a chance to remind us he was once called washed up

LeBron James is not washed up.

Really no need to remind NBA fans of that fact. James has taken care of that on the court, claiming his fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy at age 35 and after 17 NBA seasons.

But one thing James feels the need to remind folks of, though, is that he has been called washed up in the past. Another age-defying athlete provided him with the opportunity to do just that in the aftermath of the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over the Miami Heat.

Tom Brady, the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback playing his 21st NFL season, tweeted his congratulations to James.

Advertisement

Brady’s tweet featured James’ head pasted onto the six-time Super Bowl champion’s body. This James/Brady hybrid (scary thought) is shown holding up four fingers, which is the number of NBA titles James has won. The original photo is from the Buccaneers’ recent loss to the Chicago Bears, in which Brady lost track of which down it was at the end of the game.

“Not bad for a washed up old guy!” Brady quipped in the tweet.

James responded Tuesday morning: “Hahaha!! My brother Thank You!!! Not so bad for the washed up King.”

Hahaha!! My brother Thank You!!! Not so bad for the washed up King. 🤷🏾‍♂️🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/U4ACbI1AaM — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

James used the hashtag #WashedKing in early November after logging his third straight triple-double, the first Laker to do so since Magic Johnson in 1987. Fans have used #WashedKing in support of James ever since.

Advertisement

Brady wasn’t the only famous person James caught up with Tuesday morning. He also took the time to respond to a congratulatory tweet from former President Obama.

Thank you my friend!!! Truly appreciate our friendship and your words. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/ytsjDX4xKr — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

“Truly appreciate your friendship and your words,” James wrote.

It’s good to be the washed up King.