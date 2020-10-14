Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe.
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe during the second half against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday. Alabama won 63-48.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 14, 2020
3:14 PM
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

Sports
Associated Press

