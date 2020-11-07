Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ducks sign first-round draft pick Jamie Drysdale

Ducks first-round draft pick Jamie Drysdale skates during the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January.
Ducks first-round draft pick Jamie Drysdale competes in the 2020 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January.
(Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
The Ducks have signed No. 6 overall pick Jamie Drysdale to a three-year contract.

The Ducks announced the entry-level deal Saturday.

Drysdale was the second defenseman chosen in the draft last month. The 18-year-old prospect was a first-team All-Star in the Ontario Hockey League last season for the Erie Otters, collecting 47 points in 49 games.

Drysdale also has been invited to Team Canada’s camp later this month for the 2021 World Junior Championship. The smooth two-way defenseman was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning World Junior Championship team earlier this year.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

