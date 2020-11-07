Jason Day is one shot behind leader Sam Burns after three rounds at Houston Open
Jason Day stumbled at the end at difficult Memorial Park, three-putting for bogey on the par-four 18th to fall a stroke behind Sam Burns in the Houston Open.
“Unfortunately, I just gave it a little bit too much gas,” Day said.
Winless in 2½ years and fighting lingering back and neck problems, Day shot a three-under-par 67 on Saturday to remain in contention in the final event before the Masters.
“Overall, it was a solid day,“ the Australian star said. “I think I drove it nice, hit a lot of good iron shots, and I was just very patient out there today, so it was good to see. Looking forward to tomorrow.”
Burns shot a 68 to hold on to the lead at nine-under 201.
“I think this golf course, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, when this golf course will hit you,” Burns said. “I think for me, just being able to hang in there.”
He eagled the par-five eighth.
“I kind of necked the tee shot, but fortunately it stayed in the first cut,” Burns said.
Day had five birdies and two bogeys.
“I was just trying to be as patient as possible,” Day said. “I know it’s a Saturday round. Obviously, can’t win it today. You’ve got to just give yourself an opportunity to get into tomorrow’s round.”
Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz was tied with Day after a 67. Sepp Straka (66) was seven under.
Dustin Johnson, needing to finish solo 15th or better to remain No. 1 in the world, was six under after a 66 in his return from the coronavirus.
Aaron Wise (69) and Dawie van der Walt (69) joined Johnson at five under.
