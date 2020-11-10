Undefeated Steelers put quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The move comes a day after the team announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19 and later placed tight end Vance McDonald on the list.

Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday, two days after a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who have either tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has.

Advertisement

All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility, although they can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday, when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.