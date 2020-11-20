Ja Morant meets Ja Raffe. Never has there been such a bond between a man and a giraffe
Ja Morant is listed at 6 foot 3.
So is his 10-day-old “son.” But very soon the tyke will be towering over his old man.
The newest member of the Memphis Zoo’s reticulated giraffe herd was born Nov. 10.
His name? Ja Raffe, a play on the name of the Grizzlies point guard who was selected the NBA’s rookie of the year in September.
He was introduced to the world Thursday with a hype video fitting for a creature named after one of the city’s most popular athletes.
We have some new hooves on the African Veldt. His name is Ja Raffe to celebrate @memgrizz’s @JaMorant winning @NBA Rookie of the year. Read more in our latest ZooNews Blog. #memphiszoo #GrindCity #giraffe @zoos_aquariums #babyanimal pic.twitter.com/nwPK8olK9x— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) November 19, 2020
Morant seemed to feel an instant bond with his namesake calf, tweeting “‘Ja’ raffe was born a legend!!”
“Ja”raffe was born a legend ‼️🦒— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020
welcome to the world 🙌🏽 “ja”raffe 🦒 https://t.co/Zw0Js8CguJ— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 19, 2020
On Friday, the two Jas met for the first time, with Morant declaring the baby giraffe his “son.”
The proud papa booped the youngster’s nose ...
One more Ja link up for your TL 🦒 pic.twitter.com/a6qLTdDxOW— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
... and planned a future outing with the lad.
*sound on* pic.twitter.com/SvCKqrI4mK— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
“If I ever do the dunk contest, I’m taking my son with me,” Morant said. “I’m gonna jump over him.”
But Morant did draw the line at nursing the baby giraffe.
💙💙 @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/zoPzSdrWN5— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
“I ain’t got no milk for you,” the NBA star told Raffe.
No word on where rapper Ja Rule was during the outing.
Morant made the most of his trip to the zoo, paying a visit to the tigers ...
12 can’t leave the @MemphisZoo without a bounce pass to a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/VG5DUcxF8r— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
... and snakes.
#Zoo12 pic.twitter.com/4A2vLuDdGE— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
“Had a great day today,” Morant said on the way out. “Met my son, Ja Raffe. Touched his nose. Also overcame a fear of holding a snake today, so it was a great day.”
ZOO 12 SIGNING OUT 🦒 🥽 @JaMorant | @MemphisZoo pic.twitter.com/jaBK8nIyZC— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 20, 2020
