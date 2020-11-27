NFL Week 12 picks, odds and predictions: Buccaneers upset Chiefs

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 7-7 (.500); season 109-51-1 (.681). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread would have been 5-9 (.357); season 85-71-5 (.545). Times Pacific.
Baltimore Ravens (6-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0)
Sunday, 10:15 a.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Steelers by 51/2. O/U: 441/2.
This is a desperate, must-win game for the Ravens, but so was Sunday, and they lost to Tennessee. Even with Gus Edwards running the ball well, Pittsburgh wins this by a wider-than-usual margin.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Ravens 20
Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 551/2.
The Raiders did everything they could to sweep the Chiefs, and they almost did. With the way Derek Carr is playing, they should tear up the Falcons. Atlanta was just shut down by New Orleans.
Prediction: Raiders 28, Falcons 17
Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Bills by 51/2. O/U: 531/2.
The Bills are legitimate contenders and rested after a week off. The Chargers have the likely offensive rookie of the year in Justin Herbert, but still struggle to play as a team.
Prediction: Bills 31, Chargers 23
Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (7-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 51.
This Colts defense is for real, and Philip Rivers is settling in with the Indianapolis offense. The Colts won this game by 17 points earlier this month. This time it will be closer, but still go with Indy.
Prediction: Colts 31, Titans 27
Cleveland Browns (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Browns by 61/2. O/U: 49.
Browns aren’t scoring a ton of points, but have their formula running the ball, and they will force-feed the Jaguars. Cleveland would love to have a healthy Myles Garrett but will get by without him.
Prediction: Browns 27, Jaguars 13
Miami Dolphins (6-4) at New York Jets (0-10)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Dolphins by 7. O/U: 441/2.
Benched in the fourth quarter Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa has been ultra-conservative. Will the coaches cut him loose a bit? Regardless, Miami still has its rollicking defense, and, hey, we’re talking Jets.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Jets 17
New York Giants (3-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Giants by 6. O/U: 421/2.
The Giants have a bad record, but their coach has them playing hard, and they’re typically within one score down the stretch. The Bengals are reeling after losing rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
Prediction: Giants 24, Bengals 13
Carolina Panthers (4-7) at Minnesota Vikings (4-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Vikings by 31/2. O/U: 50.
The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak with a good win over Detroit, but they’re still battered. Still, their defense is awful, and Dalvin Cook should have a big day. Will Adam Thielen play?
Prediction: Vikings 28, Panthers 23
Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at New England Patriots (4-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Cardinals by 21/2. O/U: 491/2.
Patriots will take something from that Arizona-Seattle tape and likely will blitz Kyler Murray like crazy. Arizona doesn’t tend to play well in the Eastern time zone, either, but its defense does enough.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Patriots 21
New Orleans Saints (8-2) at Denver Broncos (4-6)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Saints by 6. O/U: 431/2.
Beating Miami gave the Broncos a healthy confidence boost, but the Saints will bring them back to earth. Taysom Hill shows he’s more than a one-hit wonder, and the Saints keep it rolling on the road.
Prediction: Saints 24, Broncos 17
San Francisco 49ers (4-6) at Los Angeles Rams (7-3)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 451/2.
Even in their banged-up state, the 49ers beat the Rams earlier this season. That won’t happen twice, as the Rams find a way, although it probably won’t be pretty. Jared Goff does enough to win.
Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 23
Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Chiefs by 31/2. O/U: 56.
Both offenses are loaded with weapons. Whereas the Buccaneers have the GOAT in Tom Brady, the Chiefs have the future GOAT in Patrick Mahomes. Tampa Bay has the defensive edge, though.
Prediction: Buccaneers 33, Chiefs 31
Chicago Bears (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Packers by 81/2. O/U: 45.
The Bears are horrible on offense and can’t keep pace with Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are feeling the heat after an overtime loss to Indianapolis. They’re going to have to step up, and will.
Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 17
Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-6-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Seahawks by 5. O/U: 50.
As bad as Seattle’s defense is, if they are going to blitz more, as they did against Arizona, they’re going to force turnovers. Philadelphia is a shadow of its normal self. Seattle should get the job done.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, Eagles 21