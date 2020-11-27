NFL Week 12 picks, odds and predictions: Buccaneers upset Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 551/2.

The Raiders did everything they could to sweep the Chiefs, and they almost did. With the way Derek Carr is playing, they should tear up the Falcons. Atlanta was just shut down by New Orleans.

Prediction: Raiders 28, Falcons 17

