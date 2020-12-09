Pac-12 basketball: Arizona rolls Cal State Bakersfield; Pepperdine beats Cal

Terrell Brown Jr. had 16 points, Jemarl Baker Jr. added 15 and Arizona dominated Cal State Bakersfield 85-60 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (4-0) beat Northern Arizona in a rout on Monday behind Baker’s 33 points and jumped on the Roadrunners (1-2) with a dominating first half.

Arizona made seven 3-pointers to lead by 20 at halftime and went 12 of 28 overall from the arc. The Wildcats had another free-flowing game of sharing the ball, finishing with 21 assists on 27 field goals.

Brown, a transfer from Seattle University, went 4 for 8 from 3-point range.

Bakersfield struggled with Arizona’s length on offense and gave the Wildcats too many open looks from the perimeter to stand much of a chance.

Cameron Smith had 11 points and De’Monte Buckingham 10 to lead the Roadrunners, who shot 4 of 17 from 3.

The new-look Wildcats had a different leading scorer in each of its first three games. Jordan Brown had 17 points and () rebounds in the opener against Grambling State and James Akinjo had 15 against Eastern Washington. Baker scored the most points by a player under coach Sean Miller with his 33 against Northern Arizona, hitting 7 of 9 from the 3-point arc.

Travis Henson had s similar type of game in Bakersfield’s home win over Bethesda on Monday, hitting seven 3-pointers and for 21 points in 13 minutes.

Baker hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes, added another and mixed in a pair of jumpers during a 14-2 run that put Arizona up 33-19. Terrell Brown found the range as well, hitting three 3-pointers, and the Wildcats were 7 for 13 from the arc to lead 46-26 at halftime.

Arizona opened the second half with a 6-0 run, then Terrell Brown and Baker hit consecutive 3s to push the lead to 74-49.



Pepperdine 74, California 62

Kessler Edwards scored 26 points to lead Pepperdine over California 74-62 on Wednesday night, its first win over the Bears.

Edwards was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Jan Zidek, a 6-9 sophomore from Prague, Czech Republic, added 14 points off the bench for the Waves (3-2). Andre Ball had 12 points.

Colbey Ross, who is on the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy watch lists, added nine points for Pepperdine. He also had 11 assists, two shy of a career high.

Zidek made four of Pepperdine’s 10 3-pointers in the first half as the Waves built a 44-30 lead. Matt Bradley and Grant Anticevich did nearly all of the scoring for Cal in the half, combining for 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

Pepperdine led by double digits the entire second half. Edwards had 13 points and his dunk with 7:43 to play stretched the Waves’ lead to 63-47 with 7:33 remaining.

Bradley finished with 27 points and Anticevich had 21 for the Golden Bears (2-4).

It was the first time a Pac-12 school has traveled to Pepperdine since 2012. Cal had won three in the series, each at home.



Washington 73, Seattle 41

Quade Green scored 18 points, Nate Pryor added 13 and Washington picked up its first win of the season with a 73-41 win over crosstown rival Seattle on Wednesday night.

After struggling at the offensive end through the first three games, Washington finally discovered a scoring spark with the backcourt duo of Pryor and Green. Pryor made his first start in place of Green, who missed a couple of days practice. Pryor had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, including nine points during a key 22-5 run to close out the first half.

Green made 6 of 7 shots coming off the bench and played just 18 minutes.

Washington (1-3) avoided the school’s first 0-4 start since 1993-94 when the Huskies started 0-5 in Bob Bender’s first season as head coach. The Huskies also extended their dominance over their crosstown foe, winning their 16th straight in the series, a streak that dates back to 1978.

Emeka Udenyi led Seattle (3-4) with 12 points, all of them coming in the first half. But the Redhawks had an awful night shooting and after leading 17-15 midway through the first half saw the Huskies run away.

Leading scorer Darrion Trammell, averaging 18.8 points per game, had just nine points after scoring a career-high 32 points in Seattle’s last game against Long Beach State. Ryan Grigsby, also averaging 18 per game, was held to six.

The Redhawks were 4 of 23 on 3-pointers and attempted just seven free throws. Seattle shot 29% overall from the field.

Washington State 61, Idaho 58

Noah Williams scored 19 points, including a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Washington State rallied out of a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to edge Idaho 61-58 Wednesday night.

The Cougars (4-0) trailed Idaho (0-2) by as many as a 11 in the game and were down by nine in the second half when Williams kicked off a 19-0 run with four free throws. Andrej Jakimovski added a 3-pointer and a drive back-to-back, tying the game at 36-36.

DJ Rodman grabbed a defensive board and turned it into a fastbreak layup, then stole the ball and fed Williams on the break and Jakimovski hit another 3. Rodman made it 46-36 with a three-point play with 9:19 to play.

Isaac Bonton scored 12 for WSU with eight rebounds and Jakimovski scored 11.

Though trailing by 12 with 4:23 remaining, Idaho picked up consecutive 3-pointers from Gabe Quinnett, DeAndre Robinson and Damen Thacker and cut the gap to 59-58 on a Scott Blakney dunk with 13 seconds left.

Robinson led the Vandals with 14 points and eight rebounds, Hunter-Jack Madden added 13 points, Blakney 12. Quinnett and Thacker each had eight.

Blakney missed a final jumper and Jakimovski controlled the rebound.

WSU started a young lineup with three sophomores and two freshmen on the floor for the first time.

Oregon 87, Florida A&M 66

N’Faly Dante scored a career-high 22 points on 10-for-10 shooting — setting the Matthew Knight Arena record for field-goal percentage — and Oregon romped past Florida A&M 87-66 in a hastily scheduled game Wednesday night.

Chris Duarte added 23 points as he and Dante combined to make 20 of 24 field goals. The Ducks (3-1) shot 60% percent (38-for-63) and had 20 assists.

The Oregon program record is 11 of 11 by Bryce Taylor against USC in the 2007 Pac-10 Tournament championship game. The win is the 24th consecutive at home, second longest streak in program history but still well short of the record 46 in a row (2015-17).

Evins Desir led the Rattlers (0-3) with 12 points and six rebounds, Johnny Brown added 11 points.

The Ducks dominated the paint, outscoring FAMU 62-32 inside with six shot blocks to zero. Oregon also had 10 steals and scored 26 points off 19 Rattlers turnovers.

The game was a last-minute arrangement. FAMU cancelled games with South Florida and Nebraska over the weekend after a support staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coach Robert McCullum had spent time on the Oregon coaching staff and the connection helped the schools fill the gap in each others’ schedule. The Rattlers had to meet stringent Pac-12 Conference coronavirus protocols and both teams were tested before the game. There were no COVID-19-positive results.