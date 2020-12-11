College football roundup: Arizona State routs Arizona 70-7

D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Arizona State scored twice in the opening 56 seconds to rout rival Arizona 70-7 on Friday night in Tucson.

The Sun Devils (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference) made a mockery of the annual Territorial Cup game from the opening kick return, capitalizing on a string of Wildcats turnovers to build a 35-0 lead by early in the second quarter.

Freshman DeaMonte Trayanum converted an opening Arizona fumble into a four-yard touchdown run 43 seconds after Taylor’s touchdown return, and Arizona State piled on one score after another.

Rachaad White ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns, Jayden Daniels accounted for three scores, and Arizona State won its fourth straight in the series for the first time since 1975 to 1978.

Advertisement

The Wildcats (0-5, 0-5) might have been thankful there were no fans in the stands after a lackluster performance that could put coach Kevin Sumlin’s job in jeopardy.

Arizona was on its heels after Taylor’s opening kick return and had three fumbles and an interception and twice turned it over on downs in its first six drives. The Wildcats had seven turnovers overall and gave up 70 points for the first time since 1949 to lose their record 12th consecutive game spanning two seasons.

Arizona State lost the previous two games it played on last-minute touchdowns and three more to COVID-19 issues.

Advertisement

Arizona’s opener was canceled because of the coronavirus, and the Wildcats lost their first four games, most recently 24-13 to Colorado last weekend.

The odd, twisting season came to a conclusion in the desert with the most unique game in the history of a series that dates to 1899.

The Sun Devils quickly turned it into a laugher.



North Texas 45, Texas El Paso 43

DENTON, Texas — Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 173 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to help North Texas beat Texas El Paso.

Advertisement

On Darden’s fourth touchdown reception, the 2020 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist tied Casey Fitzgerald (2005-08) for the North Texas program record with 229 career receptions as he gave the Mean Green (4-5, 3-4 Conference USA) a 45-28 lead with 9:58 to go in the fourth quarter. He broke Fitzgerald’s record with a minus-two-yard grab with 3:33 to go.

Darden has 19 touchdown receptions — four more than any other player in the nation — in nine games this season.

The Miners (3-5, 0-4) closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns, including a two-point conversion. But UTEP needed to recover an onside kick with 26 seconds to go and Deonte Simpson secured it for the Mean Green to allow them to run out the clock for the win.

Advertisement

Austin Aune passed for 302 yards and a career-high five touchdowns for North Texas. Calvin Brownholtz threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions and ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Miners.