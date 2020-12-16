Early national signing day 2020 tracker: Who’s joining USC and UCLA?
The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant hurdles for college football programs trying to deploy traditional recruiting efforts, but that’s not stopping many of the nation’s top high school football players from making their college commitments Wednesday with the opening of the early national signing period.
For many universities, including USC and UCLA, 2021 prospect class evaluations have been made almost entirely from video. Many of the recruits haven’t played this season because of regional coronavirus restrictions. In-person interviews with prospects and meet-and-greets with parents often have been replaced by meetings over Zoom and FaceTime.
USC beat writer Ryan Kartje and UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch take a closer look at the challenges both programs have been facing:
Here are the players who have signed with USC and UCLA on Wednesday. The list will be updated as USC and UCLA announce each signing.
UCLA: AJ Campbell — DE, Copley High School; Akron, Ohio
OH 🛫 CA— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the Bruin Family, AJ Campbell!#4sUp | @ajcampbell1224 pic.twitter.com/d3pFCRrhoh
USC: Colin Mobley — DE, DeMatha Catholic High School; Hyattsville, Md.
From our Nation’s Capital to the City of Stars.— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to USC, @selfmadecee_!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/Hbm8ypoFZv
USC: Michael Trigg — TE, Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.
As tough as they come, a team player, now a Trojan.— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to USC, @mtrigg_23!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/O31YMMoLNG
USC: Ty Buchanan, OT, Calallen High School; Corpus Christi, Texas
It’s time to walk the BLVD.— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to USC, @tybuchanan75!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/kUGIYnL2Pj
USC: Joseph Manjack — WR; Memorial High School, Tomball, Texas
The BLVD is yours.— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to USC, @JosephManjack!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/eCuxsJFU01
USC: Brandon Campbell — RB; Katy High School; Katy, Texas
Brandon Campbell is #BLVDBound, inks with the Trojans.— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
Welcome to USC, @2021BC!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/wYs80xQ4Xu
UCLA: Christian Burkhalter — DE; Spanish Fort High School, Spanish Fort, Ala.
The NLI is in on #NSD21! 🙌#4sUp for Christian Burkhalter!#GoBruins | @Christianburk_ pic.twitter.com/9qOzEEU1YN— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
