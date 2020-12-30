Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Spurs’ Becky Hammon becomes first woman to direct as head coach during NBA game

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, acting as head coach, calls a play during a timeout against the Lakers.
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, acting as head coach, calls a play during a timeout against the Lakers on Wednesday.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — 

Becky Hammon became the first women to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Lakers following Gregg Popovich’s ejection in the first half.

Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members who were in attendance at the AT&T Center.

Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history. The Lakers went on to win 121-107.

Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.

A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

