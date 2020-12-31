Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk meets yet another person who kind of knows who he is
Tony Hawk is a skateboarding legend.
He’s the star of a popular and long-running video game series.
He has appeared in one of the “Police Academy” movies, an episode of “The Simpsons,” a “Weird Al” Yankovic music video and scads of commercials.
He has been a household name for decades.
But somehow at the same time, nobody seems to know who he is.
Hawk took to Twitter on Wednesday night to relate his latest encounter with someone who kind of knows who he is. This one was with a woman handling the paperwork for him and two of his children at a COVID-19 testing site:
at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids:— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 31, 2020
woman looking over papers: "okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?"
me: yes
her: "Are you pulling my leg?"
me: no, we are all directly related to him
To be fair to the woman, Hawk was wearing a mask at the time (presumably one of the facemasks we’ve all been wearing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, not the elephant costume he wore as a contestant on “The Masked Singer”).
And she was probably way too busy to realize that “Tony” is usually short for “Anthony.”
But this kind of thing seems to happen to Hawk all the time. And he loves sharing the stories on Twitter.
To clarify: my legal name is Anthony— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 21, 2018
TSA agent checks my ID, looks at me, looks at ID, looks back at me quizzically and loudly says
"Tony Hawk's my favorite skater"
Me: I’ll tell him.
Guy at grocery store:— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 14, 2018
"you ever get mistaken for Tony Hawk... or are you Tony Hawk?
Me: both!
At Disneyland with kids, waiting in line for churros. Girl in front of me: “you look like Tony Hawks”— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) June 15, 2019
me: really?
her: “yes”
me: Is that good?
her, nonplussed: “I guess so”
Approaching ticket counter, agent looks up and exclaims “I know you... you’re a famous... person... or sports guy... skateboarder! And your name is...” (glances at my ticket)— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 24, 2019
“Anthony Hawkins!”
me: close enough
her: my son would love a picture with you
me: Is he here?
her: no
Follow up: I asked him his name and he said Irving. I told him my name is Tony, to which he replied sarcastically “like Tony Hawk haha”— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 31, 2019
and then he left.
In front of @WonderfrontFest vip gate, waiting for my kids to arrive so I can give them their wristbands.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) November 25, 2019
Guy on bike: “is this the stage where @OFFICIALSTIG is playing and
Tony Hawk is skating?”
Me (with kneepads on) yep
Him: “where is the main entrance?”
Me: around the corner
At a drive-thru, waiting on my order, looking at phone. Guy at window: “you kinda look like Tony Hawk”— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 24, 2020
me (turning towards him, assuming he is in on the joke): “haha, cool”
Him (looking disappointed): “well, from the side you do. Here’s your food.”
At @Tillys with my daughter, waiting for her by dressing room, mask on.— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) August 12, 2020
Guy folding clothes nearby: “Anyone tell you that you look like Tony Hawk?”
me (looking over, expecting sarcasm but realizing he’s serious): you have no idea
him: That’s cool, he’s cool
me: thanks!
him: huh?
Of course, Hawk also is recognized quite a bit, and he also tweets about some of those encounters as well. Those usually aren’t as amusing, but this one is pretty amazing:
Just finished surfing, standing on the sand drying off. VERY small child nearby:— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 23, 2020
“Mommy, effant!”
I turn to see him and his mom looking at me.
His mom: “can he take a picture with you? He loves the Masked Singer”
