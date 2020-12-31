Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk meets yet another person who kind of knows who he is

Tony Hawk acknowledges the crowd at the California Hall of Fame ceremony on Dec. 10, 2019, in Sacramento.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk acknowledges the crowd at the California Hall of Fame ceremony on Dec. 10, 2019, in Sacramento.
(Daniel Kim / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Tony Hawk is a skateboarding legend.

He’s the star of a popular and long-running video game series.

He has appeared in one of the “Police Academy” movies, an episode of “The Simpsons,” a “Weird Al” Yankovic music video and scads of commercials.

He has been a household name for decades.

But somehow at the same time, nobody seems to know who he is.

Hawk took to Twitter on Wednesday night to relate his latest encounter with someone who kind of knows who he is. This one was with a woman handling the paperwork for him and two of his children at a COVID-19 testing site:

“woman looking over papers: “okay... Anthony, Keegan and Kadence... Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?” he tweeted.

“me: yes

“her: “Are you pulling my leg?”

“me: no, we are all directly related to him.”

To be fair to the woman, Hawk was wearing a mask at the time (presumably one of the facemasks we’ve all been wearing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, not the elephant costume he wore as a contestant on “The Masked Singer”).

And she was probably way too busy to realize that “Tony” is usually short for “Anthony.”

But this kind of thing seems to happen to Hawk all the time. And he loves sharing the stories on Twitter.

Of course, Hawk also is recognized quite a bit, and he also tweets about some of those encounters as well. Those usually aren’t as amusing, but this one is pretty amazing:

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

