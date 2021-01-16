Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

James Harden expected to make Nets debut on Saturday night

James Harden talks with Lakers forward Markieff Morris before a game last week.
(Troy Taormina / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

The Brooklyn Nets say James Harden is available for their game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Harden had been listed as questionable to play while the players involved in the trade that sent him from Houston to Brooklyn on Thursday awaited completion of their physicals.

The Nets upgraded Harden, who forced the trade after back-to-back losses to the Lakers, to available about two hours before the game.

That came around the same time that the Indiana Pacers announced they had acquired Caris LeVert, the Nets guard who was part of the deal that also included Cleveland.

Advertisement

The Nets are still without Kyrie Irving for a sixth straight game after he left the team for personal reasons.

Lakers

‘Dennis the Menace’ jolts listless Lakers with smothering defense vs. Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) tries to take the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.

Lakers

‘Dennis the Menace’ jolts listless Lakers with smothering defense vs. Pelicans

Dennis Schroder showcased his infectious energy and defensive prowess in helping fuel the Lakers’ 112-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement