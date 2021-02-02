Super Bowl LV prop bets: Wager on nuptials, nostrils and more

Tom Brady is 43 years old. He will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both of those facts are sure to be mentioned during CBS’ broadcast of the big game.

But which one will be brought up first?

Odds are, Jim Nantz, Tony Romo or any of their on-air colleagues will mention the number of times Brady has played for the NFL championship (5-7 odds from BetOnline.ag) before speaking about the number of times the GOAT quarterback has been around the sun (1-1 odds).

Advertisement

With several hours of airtime to fill, the announcers are sure to bring up lots of fun facts about the star quarterbacks, creating other wacky prop bets for people who are into that sort of thing. Such as . . .

Mahomes will become a father and husband in the near future. But which tidbit from the Chiefs quarterback’s personal life will leave a broadcaster’s lips first? Impending daddyhood (2-3) is favored over upcoming nuptials (11-10).

Also, did you know Mahomes, 25, was in kindergarten when Brady played in his first Super Bowl? The over/under on the number of times the word “kindergarten” is uttered during the broadcast is 0.5.

Advertisement

Here’s some more prop bets for Super Bowl LV:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the AFC championship game. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Who will be the Super Bowl MVP?

Mahomes (20-23)

Brady (12-5)

Advertisement

Travis Kelce (10-1)

Tyreek Hill (12-1)

Chris Godwin (33-1)

Leonard Fournette (33-1)

Advertisement

Mike Evans (33-1)

Antonio Brown (TB) (50-1)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (50-1)

Jason Pierre-Paul (66-1)

Advertisement

Le’Veon Bell (150-1)



Which coach’s nostrils will be seen first during the game?

Bruce Arians (1-2)

Andy Reid (3-2)

Advertisement

Passing props

Most likely to throw four or more touchdown passes — Mahomes (9-4) over Brady (15-4)

First to throw a touchdown pass — Mahomes (5-7) over Brady (11-10)

First to throw an interception — Brady (20-33) over Mahomes (27-20)

Total passing yards combined — over/under 635.5

Advertisement

Which will be higher, Edwards-Helaire’s rushing yards or winning QB’s age?

Edwards-Helaire’s yards (1-2)

Winning quarterback’s age (2-3)

(Edwards-Helaire topped 43 yards seven times during the regular season and ran for more than 25 yards 11 times.)



How long will the national anthem last?

Over/under 2 minutes

Advertisement

How many times will Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots be mentioned?

Belichick over/under 1

Patriots over/under 2



How will the first defensive or special teams touchdown be scored?

There won’t be any (1-3)

Advertisement

Interception return (3-1)

Fumble return (5-1)

Punt return (10-1)

Kickoff return (12-1)

Advertisement

What word will Tomy Romo say first?

Read (1-1)

Penetration (2-1)

Blitz (9-4)

A-Gap (3-1)

Advertisement

Trick Play (15-2)



How long will Amanda Gorman’s pregame poem last?

Over/under 284.5 seconds

What will MVP reference first in his speech?

Teammates (1-1)

Advertisement

God/religion (9-4)

USA (7-1)

Winning city (7-1)

Family (9-1)

Advertisement

Coaches (10-1)

Team Owner (20-1)



Which will be higher, Brady’s passing yards or GameStop’s closing price?

Brady’s passing yards in Super Bowl LV (2-7)

Closing price of GameStop Corp. on Friday (9-4)

Advertisement

What song will halftime performer The Weeknd play first?

“Blinding Lights” (9-5)

“Save Your Tears” (2-1)

“Pray for Me” (5-2)

“Can’t Feel My Face” (3-1)

Advertisement

“Starboy” (3-1)

“I Feel It Coming” (9-1)

“The Hills” (10-1)

“Hawái” (10-1)

Advertisement

“In Your Eyes” (12-1)

“Earned It” (16-1)

“Love Me Harder” (16-1)

“Lost in the Fire” (20-1)

Advertisement

How many total points will be scored?

50 to 56 (17-4)

43 to 49 (9-2)

57 to 63 (9-2)

Advertisement

78 or more (5-1)

64 to 70 (11-2)

36 to 42 (6-1)

71 to 77 (15-2)

Advertisement

29 to 35 (10-1)

22 to 28 (22-1)

15 to 21 (50-1)

0 to 14 +15000

Advertisement

Which Tampa Bay team will score more times this weekend?

Buccaneers touchdowns (2-3)

Lightning goals (11-10)

Will a player be ejected?

No (1-25)

Advertisement

Yes (9-1)



Will Tom Brady attempt to high-five an official?

No (1-15)

Yes (6-1)