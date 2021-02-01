Super Bowl LV: Start time, teams, location, channel and halftime show

Super Bowl LV will start at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 7. It will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.



Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. It marks the first time in Super Bowl history that one of the teams in the NFL championship game is playing in its home stadium.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl following their 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. It marks Kansas City’s second consecutive Super Bowl appearance following its victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last February.

The Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship game to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2002 season, when they defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. In his first year in Tampa, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is trying to win an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl title, after winning six with the New England Patriots.

Advertisement

What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

The game will be broadcast by CBS (Channel 2 in the Los Angeles market) and ESPN Desportes.



Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV can be streamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl?

You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:

Advertisement

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Weeknd performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2018. (Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)

Three-time Grammy-winning recording artist the Weeknd will perform during this year’s halftime show.



Who will sing the national anthem?

Recording artists Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will team up to sing the national anthem before the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PST. Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful” before the game, and Warren “Wawa” Snipe will perform the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.

Advertisement

Will fans be allowed to attend the game?

Fans attend a game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 18. (Jeff Haynes / Associated Press)

A total of 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa under Florida’s coronavirus health and safety guidelines. The NFL plans to give out 7,500 free tickets to vaccinated healthcare workers.



Latest game odds

The latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LV:

Advertisement

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LV?

Carl Cheffers has been named the referee for Super Bowl LV. His crew includes umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Sarah Thomas (the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl), line judge Rusty Baynes, field judge James Coleman, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mike Wimmer.