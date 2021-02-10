College basketball: Mississippi upends No. 10 Missouri

Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points to help Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extended their winning streak to three games that includes wins over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers.

Ole Miss used a 17-2 run that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the opening three minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 51-37 lead. The Rebels led by as many as 22 points midway in the second half as Missouri never seriously threatened again.

Dru Smith led Missouri (13-4, 6-4) with 17 points as the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

No. 5 Villanova 96, Marquette 64

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead Villanova to a victory over Marquette.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats (13-2, 8-1 Big East), who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds.

Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette (9-11, 5-9). The Golden Eagles, playing the first of five straight road games, have lost five of six.



No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65

Quentin Grimes had 29 points and Houston beat South Florida, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.



No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49

Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.



No. 15 Iowa 79, No. 25 Rutgers 66

Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as Iowa beat Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.



No. 16 Tennessee 89, Georgia 81

Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Georgia.

Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7).



No. 21 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime, and the Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska.

The Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.

D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison each scored nine points for the Badgers.

