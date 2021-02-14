Michael McDowell wins Daytona 500 after massive, final-lap crash

It took almost 10 hours for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 to finish and even when the race was over, you still didn’t know who won.

But once NASCAR reviewed what went down in a turbulent last lap it was determined that Michael McDowell didn’t just win his first Daytona 500 but his first race on NASCAR’s top circuit in his 358th race.

How he won was one of those last lap Daytona mysteries when cars starts spinning and crashing. Joey Logano had led the last 25 laps but he knew there would be a last push by the cars all in a line looking for a winning push. But it was Ford teammate Brad Keselowski who made move down low and got into Logano allowing McDowell, running in third, to get through as the caution came out ending the race.

Chase Elliott finished second followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

It appeared as if it was Hamlin’s race to lose, as he led 98 of the 200 laps.

Advertisement

The drama of the final laps was set up by the final pit stop. The Fords all came in on lap 170, the Chevys on 171 and Toyotas, which includes Hamlin, on lap 173. The Toyotas came out of the stop not in unison and had trouble forming pack that could push Hamlin back to the front. He could never regain the momentum he needed to win.

Hamlin’s quest for a third straight Daytona 500 win got off to a good start after the marathon rain delay when he won the opening 65-mile stage. Hamlin won 11 stages last year. He went to the lead on the 32nd lap and stayed there until the first stage ended.