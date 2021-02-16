Complete coverage: Catching up with Dodgers, Angels and MLB as spring training begins
A collection of recent Los Angeles Times Sports stories on the Dodgers, the Angels and the rest of Major League Baseball to help you get caught up as spring training begins this week.
After the San Diego Padres bolstered their pitching staff, the Dodgers underlined their position as World Series favorites by signing Trevor Bauer.
New Angels general manager Perry Minasian bolstered the roster during the offseason, but did not add a high-priced free agent or make a blockbuster trade.
Will the Padres deny the Dodgers a repeat? Can two players named Iglesias get the Angels to the postseason? And what about those dastardly Astros?
Hernández: Enjoy Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen while you can, Dodgers fans
Dodgers’ signing of Trevor Bauer could signal a changing of the guard after this season, when Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen and Corey Seager become free agents.
The Dodgers announced that 2,400 people will be allowed to attend each spring training game at Camelback Ranch this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘There’s some truth to that burden’: In an exclusive interview, a relaxed Clayton Kershaw acknowledges this year might be his last with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers astonishingly signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a 3-year, $102-million deal. The best team in baseball just got enormously better.
The Dodgers are keeping hometown hero Justin Turner for at least two more seasons, and the deal made too much sense for both sides to not happen.
The Angels are exploring ways to improve their vetting of potential employees after sexual harassment allegations were made against Mickey Callaway.
Pitcher Brandon Morrow, right-hander Josiah Gray and third baseman Kody Hoese are among the 31 non-roster players invited to Dodgers spring training.
The starting pitcher and designated hitter avoids arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $8.5-million contract with the Angels on Monday.
MLB’s 2021 Operations Manual obtained by The Times spells out COVID testing procedures, restrictions on gatherings and rules that can speed up games.
Trevor Bauer’s social media behavior has come under renewed scrutiny for incidents where he was accused of harassing women and spreading conspiracy theories.
The Dodgers and catcher Austin Barnes avoid an arbitration hearing by agreeing on a two-year, $4.3 million contract.
In part 2 of an exclusive interview, Clayton Kershaw calls out MLB teams who aren’t trying and expands on off-field subjects such as the COVID vaccine.
Trevor Bauer has allegedly harassed women and mocked transgendered people online. Are the Dodgers risking their values and by signing the star pitcher?
The Dodgers and pitcher Walker Buehler on Wednesday agreed on a two-year, $8 million contract to avoid arbitration this month and next winter.
Major League Baseball players turned down a proposal by the league to delay the beginning spring training and the regular season for a litany of reasons.
The Dodgers plan for Julio Urías to join Bauer, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and David Price as starters. Where does that leave Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin?