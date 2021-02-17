Australian Open: Jennifer Brady tops Karolina Muchova, reaches first Grand Slam final

Jennifer Brady has claimed an epic, 18-point last game to beat Karolina Muchova in three sets at the Australian Open and reach her first Grand Slam final.

Brady saved a trio of break points and converted her fifth match point when Muchova sent a forehand long to close out the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory in the semifinals.

Brady will face three-time major champion Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

It is a rematch of a U.S. Open semifinal won by Osaka last year.

Brady is an American who is seeded 22nd and went through a two-week hard quarantine when she arrived in Australia because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25th-seeded Muchova is from the Czech Republic. She upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the quarterfinals.