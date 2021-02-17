Australian Open: Jennifer Brady tops Karolina Muchova, reaches first Grand Slam final
Jennifer Brady has claimed an epic, 18-point last game to beat Karolina Muchova in three sets at the Australian Open and reach her first Grand Slam final.
Brady saved a trio of break points and converted her fifth match point when Muchova sent a forehand long to close out the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory in the semifinals.
Brady will face three-time major champion Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.
It is a rematch of a U.S. Open semifinal won by Osaka last year.
Brady is an American who is seeded 22nd and went through a two-week hard quarantine when she arrived in Australia because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19.
The 25th-seeded Muchova is from the Czech Republic. She upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the quarterfinals.
Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the Australian Open final and deny Williams’ bid for major title number 24.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.