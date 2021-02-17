Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Australian Open: Jennifer Brady tops Karolina Muchova, reaches first Grand Slam final

Jennifer Brady hits a forehand return to Karolina Muchova.
Jennifer Brady hits a forehand return to Karolina Muchova during their semifinal match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday.
(Hamish Blair / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia — 

Jennifer Brady has claimed an epic, 18-point last game to beat Karolina Muchova in three sets at the Australian Open and reach her first Grand Slam final.

Brady saved a trio of break points and converted her fifth match point when Muchova sent a forehand long to close out the 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory in the semifinals.

Brady will face three-time major champion Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

It is a rematch of a U.S. Open semifinal won by Osaka last year.

Brady is an American who is seeded 22nd and went through a two-week hard quarantine when she arrived in Australia because someone on her flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25th-seeded Muchova is from the Czech Republic. She upset No. 1 Ash Barty in the quarterfinals.

