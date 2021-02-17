J.J. Watt is most likely to sign with this NFL team, oddsmakers say

J.J. Watt got his wish when he was released by the Houston Texans last week.

So now what? Clearly the three-time NFL defensive player of the year isn’t ready to retire (although no doubt the Zac Brown Band would love to have him as a full-time member of its security staff).

Multitudes of fans are clamoring for Watt to sign with their beloved teams. The franchise most likely to pull that off is the Cleveland Browns, according to BetOnline, which has given the team 4-5 odds of landing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Cleveland.com reports that Watt is looking for a team that could compete for a Super Bowl and can pay him his market value. Fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2002 and first playoff victory since 1994, Baker Mayfield and company appear to meet the first requirement.

And unlike some of the teams directly below them on the list, the Browns should have the immediate salary cap space to sign Watt, who was due to make $17.5 million with Houston in 2021.

Some Browns fans consider it a done deal.

Season 4 episode 19 of New Girl.



J.J Watt makes an appearance.



4:30 seconds left in the episode, JJ reaches for something.



Can you guess what that something is!?



IT'S A BROWNS HELMET!@JJWatt it's your destiny!! 🙌😏#Browns pic.twitter.com/sU61nyaQCb — DynastyCLE (@DynastyCLE) February 16, 2021

Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield celebrating after JJ Watt signs with the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/R1CKJd1XQ2 — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 16, 2021

When you see JJ Watt and Myles Garrett on the #Browns D-Line. pic.twitter.com/k1VezECxHu — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) February 15, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have the next-best odds of signing Watt at 5-1. Aaron Rodgers and his teammates were one win removed from the Super Bowl this year, but the Packers likely would need to make roster moves to free the cap space for Watt.

Me refreshing Twitter every 5 seconds to see if the Packers signed JJ Watt: pic.twitter.com/MshLP45yJ5 — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙠 ³³ 🧀 (@GoatAaronJones) February 15, 2021

Pittsburgh was once considered a likely destination for Watt, mainly because younger brothers T.J. and Derek play there.

But the Steelers have major cap issues already and don’t have a real need at defensive end, so they have dropped to No. 3 on the list with 11-2 odds.

The Steelers offering all their cap space to sign JJ Watt. pic.twitter.com/mgUi5FBEVT — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 12, 2021

The Buffalo Bills are next at 7-1, but clearly the oddsmakers didn’t see this Valentine’s Day tweet from Watt ...

Anyone who can look that stunningly beautiful (and wear that much white) while crushing a plate of wings right before her wedding ceremony... has to be the perfect woman.



And I couldn’t possibly be more thankful & proud to call her my wife.



Happy Anniversary @KealiaOhai!



♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/AnC2rk8JdO — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 15, 2021

... and connect the dots like this internet sleuth.

JJ WATT TWEETED ABOUT WINGS USING BLUE AND RED HEARTS pic.twitter.com/wSlC92IskY — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) February 15, 2021

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are next with 15-2 odds. The Rams are around the middle of the pack at 16-1.

Watt tweeted about free agency Wednesday morning, but offered no clues about where he might end up.

free agency is wild. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2021

