Start time, channel for the all-L.A. Naomi Osaka-Jennifer Brady Australian Open final

Jennifer Brady lies on the court after defeating Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.
Jennifer Brady celebrates after defeating Karolina Muchova in the Australian Open semifinals Thursday in Melbourne. She will face Naomi Osaka in the finals early Saturday morning.
(Hamish Blair / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
It’s back to the red-eye.

After Thursday’s Pacific prime-time telecast of the Naomi Osaka-Serena Williams women’s semifinal, won by Osaka in straight sets, Californians are back to staying up all night if they wish to watch the Australian Open live.

Having again stymied Serena Williams’ quest for history, Naomi Osaka goes for a fourth Grand Slam title, against former UCLA star Jennifer Brady.

Saturday’s all-Los Angeles (sort of) finals showdown between Osaka (who lives in Beverly Hills and rocks Lakers gear for good luck) and Jennifer Brady (who attended UCLA for two years before turning pro in 2014) will start at 12:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Hey, you could be in New York City, where the match starts at 3:30 a.m. and they’re still digging out from more than 2 feet of snow this month.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two women, who last competed in a grueling U.S. Open semifinal last September, won by Osaka 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

The women’s finals can be watched on ESPN and streamed on the ESPN+ app.

Times Staff

