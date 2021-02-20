College basketball: No. 5 Illinois rolls; Noah Williams’ 40 points lift Washington State

MINNEAPOLIS — From pregame warmup drills though the pickup-game vibe of the second half, the Illinois players kept filling Minnesota’s mostly empty arena with chants and cheers.

There’s a fun and relentless energy around the Fighting Illini, making an already talented team even tougher to beat.

Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive victory.

“I always tell my teammates, ‘Enjoy this moment,’ ” Dosunmu said. “Don’t let COVID or not being able to see your family affect it, because this is memories that’s going to last for a lifetime.”

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (15-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play. The Illini had a 31-8 advantage in fast-break points, shot 56% from the field and forced 18 turnovers as Frazier stifled Gophers star Marcus Carr.

“You’ve got to have guys who are enjoying doing what they’re doing and enjoying doing it with each other,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota (13-10, 6-10) with 16 points and six rebounds, with his father, former NBA player Jamal Mashburn, watching in person for the first time in his college career. Nothing beyond that was worth remembering for the sputtering Gophers.

“Just have a sense of pride. We can’t let guys come in like today and just do what they want to do,” backup forward Eric Curry said.

Whether a thunderous one-handed dunk by the 7-foot, 285-pound Cockburn or a slick lob pass from Dosunmu to Giorgi Bezhanishvili for a slam, the Illini had a lot to smile about.



No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

Jaden Shackelford scored 27 points in Alabama’s victory over Vanderbilt. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points, and Alabama beat Vanderbilt to move within a victory of clinching at least a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in 19 years.

Jahvon Quinerly made a late three-pointer and a clinching free throw with two seconds left to help the Crimson Tide (18-5, 13-1) turn back the Commodores (6-12, 2-10).

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt.



No. 10 Villanova 68, Connecticut 60

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Villanova beat Connecticut.

Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).

James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight because of elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).

No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82

West Virginia’s Derek Culver shoots over Texas’ Jericho Sims during the Mountaineers’ win. (Michael Thomas / Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — Sean McNeil and West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off Texas.

McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls and scored all 16 of his points after the break. Miles McBride had 17 for the Mountaineers (15-6, 8-4 Big 12).

Courtney Ramey scored a career-best 28 points for the Longhorns (13-6, 7-5) , making a career-high seven three-point baskets in eight attempts.

No. 23 Kansas 67, No. 15 Texas Tech 61

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun hit a corner three with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points, and Kansas beat Texas Tech.

Ochai Agbaji had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11 for the Jayhawks (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each had 10 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points for the Red Raiders (14-7, 6-6).



No. 16 Florida State 79, Pittsburgh 72

PITTSBURGH — Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Florida State beat Pittsburgh for its third straight victory.

Malik Osborne had 12 points and nine rebounds and RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points for the Seminoles (13-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference),

Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (9-9, 5-8).



Kentucky 70, No. 19 Tennessee 55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points as Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight victory, beating Tennessee.

Davion Mintz hit all five of his three-point shots in the first half and had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-13, 7-7 SEC).

Victor Bailey scored 18 points for the Volunteers (15-6, 8-6).



No. 20 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dru Smith scored 17 points, Mark Smith had 13, and Missouri beat South Carolina to end a three-game losing streak.

The Tigers (14-6, 7-6 SEC) opened a 19-point lead in the first half and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way.

AJ Lawson had 22 points for South Carolina (5-11, 3-9). The Gamecocks have lost five in a row.

Washington State 85, Stanford 76 (3 OTs)

Washington State’s Noah Williams, who scored a career-best 40 points, elevates for a layup against Stanford’s Oscar da Silva. (Pete Caster / Associated Press)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Noah Williams scored a career-high 40 points, and Washington State outlasted Stanford in triple overtime.

Williams, who scored his previous career high of 32 in the Cougars’ win over California on Thursday, made 12 of 35 shot attempts, including eight of 18 from beyond the arc, and eight of 10 free throws with nine turnovers. His 40 points were the most for WSU since Klay Thompson scored 43 in 2011. The sophomore’s father, Guy Williams, scored what was then a WSU-record 43 points in 1983. The record is 45 by Brian Quinnett in 1986.

Efe Abogidi scored five points, Aljaz Kunc added a bucket and Williams scored the game’s final points on a floater as Washington State (14-10, 7-10 Pac-12) blanked Stanford 9-0 in the final overtime.

Abogidi finished with 14 points and Kunc and Andrej Jakimovski 11 each with Jakimovski adding nine assists and Dishon Jackson 10 rebounds.

The Cougars ended a nine-game losing streak to Stanford (14-9, 10-7) and dealt a blow to the on-the-bubble Cardinal’s NCAA tournament hopes. And they did it all without their their leading scorer, Isaac Bonton (18.4 points per game), out for the third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva, the Pac-12’s second-leading scorer coming in at 19.1 points per game, finished with 11 in 28 minutes of play before fouling out in the second overtime. Michael O’Connell scored 17 points, Jaiden Delaire 15 and Spencer Jones and Daejon Davis 10 each.