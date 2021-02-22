Sparks re-sign veteran wing Seimone Augustus

The Sparks have re-signed 15-year veteran Seimone Augustus, who contributed 5.9 points while shooting 54.5% from three-point range in her first season with the team.

Augustus, who helped the Minnesota Lynx win four WNBA titles, played in 21 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The 6-foot guard/forward shot 49.1% from the field while stabilizing the second unit with her “invaluable leadership experience,” coach Derek Fisher said in a statement released by the team.

“She brings efficient outside shooting, scoring in bunches, and an elite basketball IQ on both ends of the floor that will be important for us next season,” added Fisher, who is also the Sparks’ general manager. “We’re excited she’ll be continuing her storied career in Los Angeles.”

Augustus, who will turn 37 before the season starts, is an eight-time All-Star who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Lynx in the 2006 WNBA draft. The former college player of the year out of Louisiana State ranks 10th in WNBA career scoring with 6,005 points. She is also a three-time Olympic champion.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to continue my career in Los Angeles and build on what we started last season,” Augustus said in a statement provided by the Sparks. “This organization is filled with young players and veterans ready to compete and grow as a team. I’m motivated to help lead this group into the next era of Sparks basketball.”

The Sparks have 13 players on the roster, although All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike needs to re-sign. The Sparks designated her as their “core” player, giving them exclusive negotiating rights.

The team lost three of their five unrestricted free agents this month in Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker and Riquna Williams.

Advertisement

The Sparks have added center Amanda Zahui B., guard Erica Wheeler and wing Bria Holmes in free agency while they re-signed restricted free agent guard Brittney Sykes.

The team’s other unrestricted free agent from last season’s roster is forward Reshanda Gray, who was signed as a last-minute substitute for Chiney Ogwumike, whose contract expired while she sat out of the 2020 season, but the Sparks maintain exclusive negotiating rights.