Tiger Woods accident: Justin Thomas, Lindsey Vonn, Jack Nicklaus and more send good wishes

“I’m sick to my stomach.”

That was the reaction from Justin Thomas upon hearing that fellow golfer Tiger Woods had been injured in a single-car rollover crash Tuesday morning near Rancho Palos Verdes. Woods was removed from a destroyed SUV and taken via ambulance to a hospital for surgery, according to his agent, who said the athlete had suffered multiple leg injuries.

“It hurts to see one of your ... closest friends get in an accident,” Thomas continued. “Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Sheriff’s officials said Woods’ injuries were severe but not life-threatening. Still, celebrities and sports figures alike jumped to offer their prayers and good wishes to the golf legend via social media.

Woods was in the L.A. area over the weekend to host the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, followed by a couple of days of shooting with celebs for Golf Digest and Discovery’s international streaming channel GolfTV.

Justin Thomas reacts to the news of Tiger Woods being injured after a single-car crash. pic.twitter.com/RMXKLfSi9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2021

“Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning,” tweeted actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who was one of the stars getting golf lessons from the master Monday. “Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Basketball star Magic Johnson urged “everyone” to send prayers Woods’ way. “Praying for TW right now,” tweeted skier Lindsey Vonn, who dated the golfer for about three years. “We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time,” golfer Jack Nicklaus tweeted on behalf of himself and his wife, Barbara.

Here’s a sampling of those and other celebrity wishes for Tiger Woods, who’s the subject of a new HBO docuseries.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.



Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good. — Karamo (@Karamo) February 23, 2021

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon... prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Praying for Tiger Woods who was injured in a car crash today. I hope that we see you have a successful surgery and speedy recovery. May God see you through, Champ! pic.twitter.com/pRfZUHyvpE — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods.



Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Pull through @TigerWoods 🙏🏾

Thoughts and prayers for your full recovery and with your family and team. Heavy heart. — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 23, 2021

The news and photos of @TigerWoods accident are gut wrenching. Hoping and praying for is health and a full recovery. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 23, 2021

Sending a special prayer out to @TigerWoods & his family. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) February 23, 2021

