What we know about Tiger Woods’ car accident in L.A.

Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 21 at Riviera Country Club.
(Ryan Kang / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after crashing his vehicle near Rancho Palos Verdes. Here’s what we know.

What happened?

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that it responded to a “single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.” The statement confirmed that Woods was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash occurred on a curvy, steep stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard, a major road that cuts through the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Law enforcement sources speaking to The Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter said Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his SUV, which rolled multiple times before coming to a halt.

‘We have a rollover with someone trapped’

The first L.A. County sheriff’s dispatch call went out around 7:15 a.m., giving the location of the accident and saying, “The vehicle ran off the road.”

In the midst of radio traffic directing units to the scene and coordinating the shutdown of traffic, another voice spoke with urgency at 7:25 a.m.: “Do we have an ETA for fire? We have a rollover with someone trapped.”

According to the sheriff’s department, county firefighters and paramedics used the “jaws of life” to extricate Woods from his vehicle.

Was Tiger hurt?

Yes. The L.A. County Fire Department reported that the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, released a statement saying the golfer “suffered multiple leg injuries” and “is currently in surgery.”

Why was Tiger in town?

Woods was in Los Angeles as the host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, which concluded Sunday. He did not play in the event, as he was recovering from his fifth back surgery, but told CBS announcer Jim Nantz in an interview during the final round that he hoped to play in the Masters in April.

“God I hope so. I’ve got to get there first,” Woods said in the interview. “A lot of it is based on my surgeons and doctors and therapist and making sure I do it correctly. This is the only back I’ve got, I don’t have much more wiggle room left.”

According to various reports, Woods was on the golf course shooting a project for Golf Digest on Monday, and both retired NBA star Dwayne Wade and comedian David Spade tweeted they were playing with him Monday.

Reactions

Justin Thomas was speaking to reporters Tuesday just after the news broke about his close friend and fellow former World No. 1 golfer.

“I’m sick to my stomach ...” Thomas said during a news conference ahead of the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla. “I just hope he’s all right.”

Other reactions:

Staff writers Sam Farmer, Nathan Fenno. Chuck Schilken and Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

Times Staff

