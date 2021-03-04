NBA All-Star game draft: LeBron James selects Giannis Antetokounmpo first overall

A year after LeBron James selected Kevin Durant as the first overall pick, the two superstars found themselves as opponents on Thursday for the 2021 NBA All-Star game draft.

James, the Western Conference captain, said he is less than enthused by the festivities this year due to the shortened offseason and the COVID-19 pandemic, and Durant won’t be playing in the game because of injury. The proceedings carried on nevertheless with both captains sharing laughs about their favorite All-Star game memories.

James, a 17-time All-Star, selected Giannis Antetokounmpo as the first overall pick among other starters. James was granted the first pick because he received the most fan votes to be in the game. Durant, the Eastern Conference captain, followed by drafting his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving as his first starter.

The rest of James’ starting lineup is made up of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Durant’s starting lineup includes Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. Since there was an uneven number of players, Durant automatically got Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, who was originally selected to the game as a reserve, filled Durant’s role as a starter and Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis was brought into the reserves as Tatum’s reserve replacement.

James is playing for Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Durant’s charity of choice is the United Negro College Fund. The court will feature a design paying tribute to HBCUs.

James seeks to remain undefeated as an All-Star game captain. He won over Curry in 2018, the league’s first year under the new format, and beat Antetokounmpo twice in a row.

The skills challenge and three-point contest will take place before the game and the slam dunk contest will take place at halftime.

The 2021 NBA All-Star game will be played Sunday at 5 p.m. PST and will air on TNT.

Reserves Pool:

Devin Booker (Suns)

Jaylen Brown (Celtics)

Paul George (Clippers)

Rudy Gobert (Jazz)

James Harden (Nets)

Zach LaVine (Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Chris Paul (Suns)

Julius Randle (Knicks)

Domantas Sabonis (Pacers)

Ben Simmons (76ers)

Nikola Vucevic (Magic)

Zion Williamson (Pelicans)

Anthony Davis