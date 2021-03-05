Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Arizona releases NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

Arizona coach Sean Miller waves after a win over USC on Feb. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Arizona coach Sean Miller waves after a win over USC on Feb. 20. Arizona released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA, and the charges include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball program.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Associated Press
TUCSON — 

Arizona has released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA last fall, which includes five Level I violations.

The school released the notice Friday after a judge this week ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by ESPN.

The charges include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball and swimming programs, and unethical behavior by assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes.

Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.

The Notice of Allegations also charged basketball coach Sean Miller with failing to promote compliance and unethical behavior by former assistant coach Mark Phelps for asking a player to delete texts related to an impermissible $500 loan.

Phelps and Richardson also were charged with unethical recruiting conduct.

Arizona’s case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The Wildcats self-imposed a postseason ban this season and finished 17-9.

