Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Former Clippers star Blake Griffin agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plays against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plays against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. The Pistons bought out Griffin from his contract last week.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn.

The six-time All-Star agreed to sign with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday.

Griffin became a free agent Friday when he completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons. He cleared waivers Sunday and was eligible to sign with any team.

The often-injured forward decided to join All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement.

Advertisement

Clippers

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard says he plans to play for Team USA during Tokyo Olympics

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, is defended by Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale.

Clippers

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard says he plans to play for Team USA during Tokyo Olympics

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard said he plans to play on Team USA during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. In other news, Paul George said his health is good.

ESPN first reported Griffin’s plans.

The 31-year-old Griffin is a six-time All-Star who has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds since being the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

Griffin is no longer the high flyer he was during his best years with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged only 12.3 points in 20 games this season. But the 6-foot-9 forward fills a need for the Nets, who are small in the frontcourt.

Advertisement

And they don’t need a ton of scoring, leading the NBA with 121.1 points per game. Brooklyn is a half-game behind Philadelphia for the Eastern Conference lead.

SportsClippers
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement