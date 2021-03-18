NCAA tournament: Picks against the spread for first-round games

UC Santa Barbara’s Miles Norris goes up for a shot as UC Irvine’s Austin Johnson defends March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (-2, 141) vs. No. 9 Missouri Tigers

Peterson: Missouri’s defense has been shaky, allowing at least 70 points in eight of its last nine games. Oklahoma PG Austin Reaves has scored at least 16 points in each of the team’s last 11 games while running an offense that is in the top 30 in turnovers committed on a per possession basis and shoots 75.7% from the free-throw line away from Norman. Missouri also ranks 302nd in fouls committed per possession on defense and is 204th in defensive rebound rate.

Pick: Oklahoma -2

No. 5 Creighton Bluejays (-7, 138) vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Youmans: Something is wrong with the Bluejays, who were on the short end of a 25-point blowout by Georgetown in the Big East tournament title game. The Gauchos, a dangerous 12-seed from the Big West, are 22-4 overall and 18-1 since Jan. 1. Any team that has lost only once in 2½ months and is getting a substantial number of points will be attractive to sharps. Santa Barbara has a versatile offensive attack led by point guard JaQuori McLaughlin and 6-9 forward Amadou Sow.

Pick: UCSB + 7

Peterson: Creighton has not been the same team away from Omaha, scoring 15.9 points per 100 possessions fewer in road and neutral court games compared to at home. The Bluejays are also dead last out of 347 DI teams in free-throw shooting in road and neutral court environments, while they have been efficient on offense, allowing the 12th-fewest steals per possession of any team in the country. Creighton also figures to be one-and-done on a lot of its possessions, ranking 270th in the country in the percentage of missed shots that they rebound.

Pick: UCSB + 7.5

Reynolds: The Gauchos are back in the NCAA tournament in Joe Pasternack’s third season in Santa Barbara. Senior JaQuori McLaughlin is the reigning Big West player of the year and is a high-major lead guard who played his first season and a half at Oregon State. Miles Norris (6-10) and Amadou Sow (6-9) provide effective size that is rare for a mid-major program. Georgetown had the length on the perimeter defensively and the size down low that gave Creighton all sorts of problems in the Big East tournament final, and UCSB has a similar makeup.

UCSB runs an extended pack-line defense of sorts that Creighton will not be able to run off the three-point line. This should be another competitive 5-12 matchup that could get dicey for the favorite, as Creighton is shaky at the FT line (64.2%, 329th) while the Gauchos shoot 76.3% as a team (32nd nationally).

Pick: UCSB + 7.5

No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (-7.5, 131.5) vs. No. 13 Ohio Bobcats

Marshall: The Bobcats survived a more challenging MAC tourney than many realize, and did so in style with a dominant effort against Buffalo in the finale. In junior G Jason Preston (16.6 ppg), Ohio might have a future NBA first-round pick directing traffic and pulling the strings, and the Bobcats can stretch the floor with 6-8 forward Ben Vander Plas, who is apt to fire away from beyond the arc. The 6-8, 250-pound James Madison transfer PF Dwight Wilson III adds a punishing dimension on the blocks.

This is not the same Virginia team that won the Dance two years ago, with defensive numbers down, and Ohio’s offense looking well-designed to deal with Tony Bennett’s pack-line defense. In addition to Virginia’s COVID-19 concerns, this offense can really slow down if Marquette transfer Sam Hauser (Bennett’s only consistent scoring threat) is off the mark.

Play: Ohio + 7.5

Tuley: This is one of my outright upsets in the first round, though I’m a little afraid of it being a “public dog.” Virginia had to back out of the ACC tournament last week because of COVID-19 and I can’t imagine all the uncertainty with the team’s testing and late arrival in Indiana will help in its preparations for this game. Ohio is peaking at the right time and coming off the MACtion championship. All five Bobcats starters average double digits and they rank No. 29 in offensive efficiency at kenpom.com. They scored at least 84 points in each of their three conference tournament games.

I don’t expect them to reach that level against Virginia, which plays at the slowest pace in the country, but a relatively low-scoring game certainly works in favor of the underdog covering the number. This line has been getting bet down from an opener in the double digits, but I’d take the Bobcats at + 6 or better.

Pick: Ohio + 7.5

Youmans: The most popular dogs on the board have been Winthrop and Ohio, so contrarian bettors are seeing line value with the favorite in each game. Virginia opened -12, so it’s tough to say there’s any value left with Ohio, unless you believe the Bobcats can win the game. Plenty of sharps are smelling an upset and looking to fade the favorite mostly because of COVID-19 issues. The Cavaliers dropped out of the ACC tournament and are not expected to travel to Indianapolis until Thursday or Friday after limited practice time this week. The Bobcats are capable of pouncing on this opportunity. Preston is a rising NBA prospect who poured in 31 points in a 77-75 loss at Illinois in late November. I took + 9 with the Bobcats, and there’s a chance this line will come back to 8 or 8.5.

Pick: Ohio + 7.5

No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (-11, 146) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington Eagles

Peterson: Eastern Washington enters the tournament playing its best defense, giving up fewer than 70 points in all five of its March games. The Eagles’ Tanner Groves and Kim Aiken Jr. rank in the top 100 in rebounds per game. Kansas was able to turn around its season on the defensive end, having six of its final seven games dip under the total and has given up more than 66 points just once in its last nine games. The Jayhawks allowed opponents to shoot 40% from the field in Big 12 conference play, but just one of their top eight scorers (that have attempted multiple three-point shots this season) is making over 34.5% from three-point range.

Pick: Under 146

Youmans: Similar to Virginia in the ACC, the Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 tournament because of COVID issues. What’s different is that Kansas appears to be in the clear and coach Bill Self expects to have almost all of his key players available. The Eagles of the Big Sky Conference spread the floor with three-point marksmen and have a low-post star in 6-9 forward Tanner Groves, who shoots the three at 32.7%. It’s easy to like a big underdog with offensive firepower.

Pick: Eastern Washington + 10.5

No. 7 Oregon Ducks (-5.5, 137) vs. No. 10 VCU Rams

Tuley: Just like the days when Shaka Smart roamed the sidelines for VCU, the Rams are led by a defense that KenPom ranks 12th. VCU isn’t totally devoid on offense as Atlantic-10 player of the year Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland leads the way with 19.9 ppg. But when it comes down to it, VCU’s chance at the upset (or to at least cover for our purposes here) comes down to its ability to take away either Chris Duarte or Eugene Omoruyi and defend the three-pointers.

Pick: VCU + 6

No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (-14.5, 145) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon Antelopes

Peterson: Grand Canyon big man Asbjorn Midtgaard is college basketball’s leader in field-goal shooting percentage among qualifying players, and he headlines a defense that rates fifth in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis in road and neutral court games. Iowa does have two of the three most efficient qualifying players in assist-to-turnover ratio, but the Hawkeyes’ strength (13th in three-point shooting percentage) will be mitigated by Grand Canyon’s strong suit (allowing opponents to shoot just 29.7% from deep).

Pick: Grand Canyon + 14.5

Youmans: When the better defensive team is a double-digit underdog, take the points. Hawkeyes star Luka Garza will be the best player on the floor, but he’s unlikely to get many open three-point looks and will run into a tall rim defender in 7-foot Asbjorn Midtgaard. Bryce Drew, an NCAA tournament legend from his days as a shooting star for Valparaiso in the late 1990s, coached the 15th-seeded Antelopes to the Western Athletic Conference championship by banking on a stifling defense. Iowa is the fake tough guy who talks a big game but wants no part of a street fight. The Hawkeyes were swept by Indiana in the regular season, and Archie Miller did not get fired as Hoosiers coach because he made a habit of sweeping good teams.

Pick: Grand Canyon + 14.5