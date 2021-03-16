NCAA tournament bracket picks: J. Brady McCollough’s prediction for every game

USC’s Evan Mobley controls the ball during a win over Utah in the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday. (John Locher / Associated Press)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Saturday, 6:20 p.m.

TV: TBS

Line: N/A

Pick: The Bulldogs will be hungry to send a message to the field.

Gonzaga 110, Norfolk State 68

No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

Saturday, 4:25 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Oklahoma by 2.

Pick: Old Big 12 rivalry goes the way of the Sooners who shoot the lights out.

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 71

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 12 UC Santa Barbara

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

TV: truTV

Line: Creighton by 7.

Pick: Creighton just got humiliated by Georgetown, and the Gauchos will pull off the classic 12-over-5 upset.

UC Santa Barbara 71, Creighton 66

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Ohio

Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

TV: truTV

Line: Virginia by 9.

Pick: Virginia, possibly undermanned due to COVID protocols, will be a trendy upset pick, but they won’t bow out that easily.

Virginia 70, Ohio 58

No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Drake

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: N/A

Pick: If Evan Mobley asserts himself early, this one shouldn’t be too stressful for the Trojans.

USC 74, Drake 62

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

Saturday, 10:15 a.m.

TV: TBS

Line: Kansas by 11.

Pick: Kansas has some COVID issues, but it also has the toughness to play through it.

Kansas 81, Eastern Washington 64

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU

Saturday, 6:57 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Oregon by 6.

Pick: VCU is a top defensive team, but Oregon has too many weapons.

Oregon 69, VCU 62

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

Saturday, 3:25 p.m.

Line: Iowa by 14.5.

Pick: Even the Grand Canyon can’t contain Luka Garza in the post.

Iowa 89, Grand Canyon 65