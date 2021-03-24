Darryl Polk carries Pepperdine over Coastal Carolina for CBI title
Darryl Polk Jr. had 19 points and five steals, and Pepperdine romped past Coastal Carolina 84-61 on Wednesday night for the College Basketball Invitational championship.
Victor Ohia Obioha added 16 points for the Waves (15-12). Colbey Ross had 15 points and seven assists, and Jade’ Smith scored 11. Kessler Edwards had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks.
Edwards was named the most valuable player after scoring 22 points in the first round, and securing 28 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and three steals in the semifinals.
Deanthony Tipler had 16 points for the Chanticleers (18-8). Essam Mostafa added 15 points.
