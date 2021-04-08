Photos: Getting ready for the World Champion Dodgers home opener Friday

The Dodgers play their home opener for the 2021 season on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the team they last faced when fans were in attendance.
The groundskeepers were in full motion on Thursday preparing the field while other crew members saw to other parts of the stadium.
Attendance will be limited to less than 15,000 — about 3,600 fewer than the one-third capacity allowed in the state’s orange tier — to allow for social distancing.
All fans are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and practice social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations and plexiglass dividers have been added. While the New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, that’s not necessary at Dodger Stadium.
There is a new rule at Dodger Stadium this year regarding bags. Only clear plastic bags smaller than 12” x 12” x 6“ are permitted. Diaper bags accompanying an infant will be allowed in.
Dodger Stadium will not require proof of a vaccine or negative COVID test to get into the game, as per MLB protocol.
All parking must be purchased before arriving at the game. General admission parking is available for purchase with tickets and costs $20. There is no tailgating in the parking lot.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.