Photos: Getting ready for the World Champion Dodgers home opener Friday

The Dodgers play their home opener for the 2021 season on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the team they last faced when fans were in attendance.

A work crew member carries zip ties to fold seats in preparation for opening day Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The groundskeepers were in full motion on Thursday preparing the field while other crew members saw to other parts of the stadium.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch in the bullpen during a workout at Dodger Stadium Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Attendance will be limited to less than 15,000 — about 3,600 fewer than the one-third capacity allowed in the state’s orange tier — to allow for social distancing.

All fans are required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and practice social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations and plexiglass dividers have been added. While the New York Yankees, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, that’s not necessary at Dodger Stadium.

An autographed photo of Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hangs at the top of the stadium. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

There is a new rule at Dodger Stadium this year regarding bags. Only clear plastic bags smaller than 12” x 12” x 6“ are permitted. Diaper bags accompanying an infant will be allowed in.

Work crews prepare the field at Dodger Stadium for opening day Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Stadium will not require proof of a vaccine or negative COVID test to get into the game, as per MLB protocol.

A crow flies over Dodger Stadium Thursday as work crews prepare for opening day Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

All parking must be purchased before arriving at the game. General admission parking is available for purchase with tickets and costs $20. There is no tailgating in the parking lot.