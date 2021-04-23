Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL is lifting COVID-19 constraints on vaccinated players

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams Friday, stating that COVID-19 constraints would be lifted on vaccinated players.
(LM Otero / Associated Press
)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
The NFL is lifting the constraints on players who have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a memo sent to all 32 clubs Friday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that players who are vaccinated will no longer be required to undergo daily testing, will not have to submit to lengthy “entry” testing following travel, and will not have to quarantine if identified as a “high-risk close contact” with an infected individual.

“There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected — and to protect others — from the virus,” Goodell wrote.

Goodell said all clubs should continue efforts to educate about available vaccines to maximize vaccine acceptance among staffs, players and family members.

The league has engaged the pharmacy chain CVS to hold individual vaccination clinics at club facilities, and 14 clubs already have hosted on-site vaccination opportunities.

Sports

“The NFL and NFLPA, and our respective experts, have been monitoring national vaccination efforts and the data demonstrating the effectiveness of these vaccines,” Goodell wrote.

“Based on the advice of our medical and scientific experts, the parties have agreed to modify the Covid protocols to reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals.”

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

