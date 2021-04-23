NFL is lifting COVID-19 constraints on vaccinated players

The NFL is lifting the constraints on players who have been vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

According to a memo sent to all 32 clubs Friday and obtained by the Los Angeles Times, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that players who are vaccinated will no longer be required to undergo daily testing, will not have to submit to lengthy “entry” testing following travel, and will not have to quarantine if identified as a “high-risk close contact” with an infected individual.

“There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected — and to protect others — from the virus,” Goodell wrote.

Goodell said all clubs should continue efforts to educate about available vaccines to maximize vaccine acceptance among staffs, players and family members.

Advertisement

The league has engaged the pharmacy chain CVS to hold individual vaccination clinics at club facilities, and 14 clubs already have hosted on-site vaccination opportunities.

“The NFL and NFLPA, and our respective experts, have been monitoring national vaccination efforts and the data demonstrating the effectiveness of these vaccines,” Goodell wrote.

“Based on the advice of our medical and scientific experts, the parties have agreed to modify the Covid protocols to reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals.”

