NFL mock draft live: Beat reporters make their first-round picks

Are we heading for a historic NFL draft?

Quad QBs?

That’s what is prognosticated in the 2021 version of the Los Angeles Times’ annual beat writer mock draft, in which writers who cover teams on a day-to-day basis make the picks. This scenario projects the first four teams selecting quarterbacks, which would be a first in the Super Bowl era.

Quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in 1971 and ’99, but four in a row is mind-boggling. But we’ll find out when the first round kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The live mock draft is underway. The Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock.