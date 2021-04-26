Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

NFL mock draft live: Beat reporters make their first-round picks

A video board at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, displays "The pick is in" for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2018 draft.
Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars select with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft?
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
1

Are we heading for a historic NFL draft?

Quad QBs?

That’s what is prognosticated in the 2021 version of the Los Angeles Times’ annual beat writer mock draft, in which writers who cover teams on a day-to-day basis make the picks. This scenario projects the first four teams selecting quarterbacks, which would be a first in the Super Bowl era.

Quarterbacks went 1-2-3 in 1971 and ’99, but four in a row is mind-boggling. But we’ll find out when the first round kicks off Thursday night in Cleveland.

The live mock draft is underway. The Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock.

2

1. Jacksonville | QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during a game.
Trevor Lawrence
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

He’s the best on the board and this is a club that hasn’t had a franchise QB since Mark Brunell. This is the reason why Urban Meyer came out of retirement. When you’re a franchise that has had 10 losing seasons in 11 years, you have to go with the sure thing. He’s the surest of sure. — John Reid, Florida Times-Union

3

2. New York Jets | QB Zach Wilson, BYU

BYU Zach Wilson warms up before participating in his school's pro day.
Zach Wilson
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

This has been the Jets’ obvious choice for weeks. After trading Sam Darnold, the team starts over at quarterback with Wilson, who put up huge numbers against weak competition in 2020. Can the Jets finally get it right at QB? — Brian Costello, New York Post

4

3. San Francisco | QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama throws during Senior Bowl practice.
Mac Jones
(Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)

Kyle Shanahan feels that all that’s missing from a Super Bowl offense is someone who can run his system. The way Jones parachuted in and took Alabama to a national championship in Year2 is a lot like what the 49ers will expect from their next quarterback. — Matt Barrows, The Athletic

5

4. Atlanta Falcons | QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Justin Fields
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)

With Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones going 1-2-3, the best player left on the board arguably is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, but because teams overvalue the quarterback position, the Falcons select their quarterback of the future and have the team set up for success over the next decade. — D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

6

5. Cincinnati Bengals | WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

Ja'Marr Chase points skyward during a game.
Ja’Marr Chase
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

The Bengals need to upgrade their below-average offensive line, but the opportunity to get Chase is something the team doesn’t want to pass up. Chase and Joe Burrow were an explosive 1-2 punch at LSU during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship run. The Bengals want to ignite that same fire power in Cincinnati and bolster their receiving corps. — Tyler Dragon, Cincinnati Enquirer

7

6. Miami Dolphins | TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts tries to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine.
Kyle Pitts
(John Raoux / Associated Press)

Pitts is the type of dynamic weapon that creates matchup nightmares for any defense. Paired with Mike Gesicki, the Dolphins have two dynamic weapons in the seams that can’t be defended by linebackers. And Pitts has the versatility to line up at receiver, which means he becomes the ultimate chess piece for Tua Tagovailoa. — Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun Sentinel

8

7. Detroit Lions | OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell looks on as Oregon plays Auburn.
Penei Sewell
(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

This pick probably comes down to a receiver or offensive lineman. This is a deep receiver class. Sewell would start immediately at right tackle, and along with Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow would provide solid protection for Jared Goff. Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

9

8. Carolina Panthers | CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II looks on during a game.
Patrick Surtain II
(Ron Jenkins / Associated Press)

The Panthers’ first preference here would be to see if they could get a team to trade up for Trey Lance, giving Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule more picks to work with as they continue their rebuild. Failing that, they take the most polished corner in the draft in Surtain. — Joe Person, The Athletic

10

9. Denver Broncos | QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance rushes against Central Arkansas.
Trey Lance
(Bruce Kluckhorn / Associated Press)

If Fields and Surtain are off the board, the expectation is new general manager George Paton trades down. But the Broncos were one of only a few teams that attended both of Lance’s pro days. — Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post

11

10. Dallas Cowboys | CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn plays against Vanderbilt.
Jaycee Horn
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

With Surtain gone, this creates a possible trade-back scenario for the Cowboys. But the need at cornerback is clear. Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater is also a possibility here. — Clarence Hill, Fort Worth Star Telegram

12

11. New York Giants | WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs with the ball against Notre Dame.
DeVonta Smith
(Roger Steinman / Associated Press)

The additions of Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph and even John Ross in the free-agency spending spree means the Giants do not have to grab an offensive playmaker early in this draft. But it doesn’t preclude them from doing so either. Smith gives them even more options and diversity for Daniel Jones to use. He’s a polished route runner and electric with the ball in his hands. As for his lack of weight, well, there are plenty of great restaurants in the New York area to help with that. — Tom Rock, Newsday

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.